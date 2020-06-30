NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, and Polyphony Digital Inc., creator of the Gran Turismo franchise, have today announced a deal that will see Getty Images' world-class motorsport specialist photographers capturing stunning in-game photography from Gran Turismo's online and live World Tour events. Getty Images will serve as the exclusive Photographic Agency of the FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships.
The new service was debuted during the 2019 season. Getty Images used its expertise in photographing live racing to deliver imagery from inside the digital realm of the Gran Turismo game at Gran Turismo World Tour events at the Nürburgring, New York, Salzburg, Tokyo and Sydney and last year's World Finals in Monaco in November 2019.
The 2020 FIA Gran Turismo Championships recommenced on April 25th with the first round of Stage 1 of the online season for both the Nations Cup and Manufacturer Series. The Top 16 Superstars broadcasts feature the best of the racing action from the top competitors in both the Nations Cup and Manufacturer Series.
By harnessing Getty Images' global distribution, this partnership aims to bridge the gap between two worlds -virtual and real- to showcase the beauty and exhilaration of simulated racing to a wider global audience. As esports and its surrounding ecosystem continues to see exponential growth and with brands and media around the world catering to a growing community of esports fans and players, Getty Images is once again innovating through visual content and leading the way in sport photography.
"This partnership with Polyphony Digital signifies the next phase of sport photography and the true growth that is occurring across the esports landscape," said Getty Images Global Head of Content Ken Mainardis. "Getty Images has long been at the forefront of innovating through its sport photography and by creating in-game imagery with expert motorsport photographers, Getty Images is staying ahead of the curve to deliver premium esports content to our customers around the world."
As the exclusive Photographic Agency of the FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships, Getty Images will distribute innovative still imagery. Esports sponsors and suppliers will benefit from the agreed rights and access to Gran Turismo content while ensuring media can continue to access editorial coverage via Getty Images.
Imagery from inside the Gran Turismo game can be found here: https://www.gettyimages.com/search/photographer?assettype=image&family=editorial&photographer=Clive%20Rose%20-%20Gran%20Turismo&sort=best#license