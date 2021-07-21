ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ghostcast, a technology company that has developed the first social podcasting platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Underwood, Grace Mellis, and Craig Kornblau to its Advisory Board. Mr. Underwood, Ms. Mellis and Mr. Kornblau each bring their diverse entertainment, media technology, leadership, and transactional experience to support Ghostcast in the pursuit and successful execution of its short, mid, and long-term growth goals.
Mr. Underwood has spent his career collaborating with C-level executives and Boards of Directors to capitalize on inflection points and drive growth. He served as Global Head of Entertainment Strategy for Facebook, shaping the company's go-to-market strategy with media and entertainment advertising clients. Previously, Mr. Underwood was an executive at Sony, where he led Corporate Development for Sony Pictures Entertainment and led digital distribution within home entertainment. He currently serves as an Operating Advisor to 621 Consulting, a fractional CMO and marketing consulting firm that helps companies build and scale foundational marketing capabilities and Slingwave, a marketing technology platform that helps clients identify their optimal marketing mix. He is engaged in strategy, business development, and day-to-day operations for both companies.
Ms. Mellis is a seasoned executive, CFO, investor, and board member who has successfully guided and mentored companies from formation to IPO and cross-listing onto the NASDAQ, which includes LA-based HyreCar and Canadian headquartered Skylight Health Group. She was a Managing Director and divisional CFO at J.P. Morgan where she spent almost a decade helping with international expansion and product strategy and finance. Ms. Mellis has been a mentor and advisor for a number of years for the Techstars Music accelerator and was an industry specialist for Entertainment and Media at consultancy firm Booz Allen Hamilton. Ms. Mellis brings a wealth of finance and management expertise to the Ghostcast team.
Mr. Kornblau built his media career at NBC Universal and Disney, where he spearheaded projects around transformative technology and content delivery. He is now principal of Size, a strategic consulting firm, and works closely with venture capital/private equity firms and entrepreneurs. He advises companies on everything from entertainment trends, storytelling and brand building, to business development, operational logistics and the convergence of physical and digital businesses. Mr. Kornblau is also GV's (formerly known as Google Ventures) first advisor from the media and entertainment sector, and he serves on the board of directors of a variety of companies in the media and tech space.
"I am extremely excited to announce the additions of Jim, Grace, and Craig to our Advisory Board. They each possess incredible domestic and international experiences in entertainment, digital media and technology that will be amazing sounding boards to me and our Ghostcast Team. We've truly assembled a world-class Advisory Board that complement our existing Board members Jen Prince, Twitter's Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, and former Chairman, Fox Television Entertainment Group's Sandy Grushow, who collectively, will be invaluable resources to provide support as we bring Ghostcast to the market and pursue market leadership in the audio category," said Ryan Fuller, CEO of Ghostcast, Inc.
Additionally, Ghostcast is pleased to announce that its in-app tipping feature has been approved and is now live on its platform. Ghostcasters are now able to purchase tokens called "Boolah" using Apple in-app purchase and can tip a Ghostcaster Boolah for the audio content they created. Boolah tokens can be redeemed into real dollars upon accumulating a certain threshold which allows Ghostcasters to generate income from their audio content. This is a significant business milestone accomplishment because it enables Ghostcast to commence monetization, which is part of the Company's business roadmap.
"Having our in-app tipping feature go live is one of the first-steps in our long-term vision to bringing value to content creators and our Ghostcast community. Having a path to monetization has always been a priority for us and is an obvious feature that our team prioritized for completion in 2021. Ghostcast is reimagining audio and is pursuing a forward-thinking business model where the ability to monetize innovation will be center to our growth so having the ability to purchase, tip, and redeem tokens on our platform is a significant milestone for us," said Ryan Fuller, CEO of Ghostcast, Inc.
Concepted in 2016 and incorporated in 2020, Ghostcast is on a mission to enable passionate communities to connect through their voice of choice at moments that matter. The platform's current and future features include live audio broadcasting capabilities, built-in broadcaster/listener interaction and social engagement tools, platform currency transactions, and a set of professional broadcasting, advertising, and analytic tools that empower the creation of unique, fun, and entertaining experiences. All of which allows everyone to be a ghostcaster – for fun or to build a business.
