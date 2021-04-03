ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ghostcast Inc., a technology company that has developed the first social podcasting platform, recognizes and celebrates Ghostcast Advisor Jimmer Fredette's 10 year anniversary of "Jimmer Mania" during the 2010 – 2011 NCAA Men's Basketball Season.
10 years ago, Jimmer Fredette became a household name, and an instant sports celebrity with his shooting accuracy, game scoring highlights, and memorable wins. Fredette's senior season was capped with a bid to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and individual achievements that included leading the nation in scoring; being named the 2011 Naismith Award winner; being unanimously named the 2011 national player of the year by organizations that included the Associated Press, Association of Basketball Coaches, SI.com, Athlon Sport and Sporting News; and being awarded the 2011 Best Male College Athlete ESPY Award.
Currently, Fredette is playing professionally in China for the Shanghai Sharks. He also has a Ghostcast Original titled "Jimmer Talks China" where he ghostcasts live, weekly shows on the platform. Jimmer's ghostcasts consist of sharing stories and experiences playing for the Shanghai Sharks, and living life in China and away from his family as he continues to pursue his professional basketball career.
"Ghostcast has really given me a great opportunity to share my story. Whenever I have a thought about anything, I just get on Ghostcast, deliver my message to my audience, and am able to get with my listeners and answer any questions they have in real time. It's the best all audio app in the market and I'm excited to keep growing the app and brand," said Jimmer Fredette, Professional Basketball Player and Ghostcast Advisor.
"We are excited to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Jimmer Mania. And as we come out of the pandemic, this anniversary of Jimmer Mania is also a meaningful reminder to us fans of the love we have for sports, which have been minimized over the last year. Jimmer has used Ghostcast to share some wonderful personal and professional stories, and I look forward to having Ghostcast be embraced by our global community who have their own personal stories that are ready to be told," said Ryan Fuller, CEO of Ghostcast, Inc.
