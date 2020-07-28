BURBANK, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of COVID-19, parents looking to keep children mentally stimulated, active and learning during shelter-in-place can now cultivate their children's curiosity and unlock discovery with videos from Baby Einstein™ by installing the free channel in the Roku Channel Store.
The entire library of 34 Baby Einstein Classics— featuring the characters and music that parents know and love from their childhood—is available for streaming.
Baby Einstein expands baby's view of the world as he/she embarks on adventures with friendly characters, discovers numbers and letters, and develops an appreciation for classic lullabies and nursery rhymes.
"Now, more than ever, there is a need and desire for parents to help cultivate curiosity for their children with resources like the Baby Einstein Roku channel," explains Jeff Stabenau, Co-Founder and President of Giant Interactive. "With daily routines disrupted and schooling impacted by shelter-in-place, Kids2, Roku, Piro and Giant Interactive are aiding parents, by bringing interactive content directly to the home."
"We understand the realities of parenthood, especially in today's chaotic environment as parents are embracing their role as baby's first teacher," said Meryl Macune, SVP of Global Marketing, Kids2 Inc. "At Kids2, we are committed to helping families create bright futures, one tiny win at a time. The Baby Einstein content, now available for free on the Roku platform, is a win in the form of a solution that provides parents an easy and accessible resource that drives discovery, exploration, and creativity for future generations to come."
"We believe the Roku App is a unique opportunity for Baby Einstein to showcase and monetize their original entertainment in a controlled brand environment on America's #1 streaming platform," added Daniel Rosenberg, Co-Founder of Piro, Inc. who orchestrated the partnership. "It's free, trusted content that adds value to parents' lives and reinforces Baby Einstein as a leader in entertainment and consumer products."
Users can install the free Baby Einstein channel in the Roku Channel Store, or by simply clicking this link: bit.ly/39GLlll
Giant Interactive was launched in 2005 creating an innovative digital studio that helps propel entertainment content around the world faster than ever before. Giant Interactive builds and deploys customized applications like the Baby Einstein Roku channel as well as providing video processing, digital platform delivery and content aggregation services to Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, PlutoTV and more, along with DVD, Blu-ray and UHD disc authoring. In addition, Giant Interactive recently launched the popular Giant Pictures channel on Roku. Featuring full length award-winning films with star-studded casts all available for free.
About The Baby Einstein Brand
Born from the belief that the future belongs to the curious, Baby Einstein helps parents cultivate curiosity – within their children and themselves – through experiences of shared discovery and creativity. Why? Because curiosity motivates us to learn and adapt. It compels us to be open to possibility and confident in our skills. Curiosity is essential for succeeding in our ever-changing world and creating a better one.
About Kids2
Kids2 designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2™ portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands Baby Einstein®, Bright Starts®, and Ingenuity®. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans globally with 12 offices on four continents serving customers in more than 90 countries.
About Giant Interactive
Giant Interactive is an award-winning digital media and technology services company based in New York City and Los Angeles. For 15 years Giant has provided leading Hollywood studios and entertainment companies with high-quality delivery solutions for OTT, digital platforms, discs and streaming. With 40+ direct accounts as a digital aggregator, Giant distributes movies, documentaries and TV content to VOD & OTT platforms in North America and worldwide. Giant is an Apple Preferred provider. For more information, visit us at: www.giant-interactive.com and www.giant.pictures
