BALL GROUND, Ga., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gibbs Gardens 50+ acres of Daffodil Gardens will carpet hillsides and valleys with more than 20 million vibrant yellow daffodil blooms from early March through mid to late April.
Jim Gibbs, owner, designer and developer of Gibbs Gardens, began planting daffodils in his gardens in 1987. Every fall Gibbs adds more varieties of daffodils as well as thousands of more bulbs. To prepare for the 2021 season, an additional 200,000 new daffodil bulbs and more varieties—now 200 varieties—will be on display during the six-week daffodil season.
"We add more daffodil bulbs each year," said Gibbs. "We plant more early, mid-season and late blooming varieties to create a full six weeks of daffodil blossoms in varying sizes and shades of yellow for our visitors—the late bloomers are special for their fragrance. We encourage visitors to come back every two weeks to experience the complete season."
More than 30,500 additional bulbs in 40 varieties—including tulips, crocus, hyacinth and wood hyacinth—were planted for even more spring blooms.
The Daffodil Gardens are the centerpiece for hundreds of cherry trees, forsythia, spirea, quince and thousands of mature dogwoods that begin blossoming during the six-week daffodil season.
Gibbs Gardens is one of only 25 designated American Daffodil Society Display Gardens in the United States and was recently named one of the top 20 botanical gardens in the U.S.
The Arbor Café is open with daily sandwich choices; the gift store is also open but the tram will not be running. Non-member guests must pre-purchase tickets online.
For additional information on Gibbs Gardens, go to https://www.gibbsgardens.com/operational-changes/ or http://www.facebook.com/gibbsgardens. An email message can also be sent to info@gibbsgardens.com.
Gibbs Gardens is located at 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground, GA 30107.
