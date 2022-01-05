JALISCO, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gift givers looking to capture the quintessential spirit of Mexico will gain inspiration from this curated gift guide inspired by Jalisco, the birthplace of mariachi, and tequila, and home to nine magical towns.
HANDBLOWN GLASSWARE FOR THE HOST OR HOSTESS
In Jalisco, the artisanal craft of glassblowing takes up to 20 years to master, using a technique that is 500 years old. Transport your friend or loved one to the sprawling metropolis of Guadalajara, Jalisco's capital, with the gift of handblown glassware. It only takes one sip out of Verve Culture's colorful handblown glasses (US$48) to picture yourself soaking up the Mexican sun while enjoying a cold margarita. Verve Culture works with a talented team of glassblowing artisans in Jalisco to sustainably handcraft each piece of glassware.
HUARACHES SANDALS FOR THE FASHIONISTA
Huaraches are as unique as the fashion trailblazer in your life. The ultimate sophisticated yet comfy summer shoe, huarache translates to "sandal" and dates back to the pre-colonial era in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Michoacán and Yucatán. This flat shoe is crafted with intricate woven strips of leather that mold around the feet and a closed or peep toe. The comfortable and durable shoes were worn in rural communities by farmworkers as they allow airflow to combat the heat. Mexican artisans carry on this craft that has lasted for hundreds of years with variations of the silhouette, both abroad and in the U.S. Espiritu huaraches (US$85+) are handmade using the highest quality leather by master artisans in Mexico and can be purchased online. Global online marketplace Etsy also features authentic handmade huaraches like a multicolored peep toe style (US$40) from Jalisco.
BLUE AGAVE-INFUSED EVERYTHING FOR THE EARTH-CONSCIOUS
There's more to agave than just a tasty margarita. Several Jalisco-based tequila brands are doing their part to reduce waste with the introduction of biodegradable agave fiber drinking straws. These eco-friendly straws illustrate that no part of the blue agave plant goes to waste. These agave fiber straws decompose up to 200 times faster than traditional plastic straws and are sturdier than paper straws. Código 1530 recently launched 100% biodegradable agave fiber straws (US$48) that can be purchased online in packs that are minimum 500. The Agave Straw Co. offers a retail pack of 50 (US$9).
Agave is not only good for drinking but eating as well. Blue agave syrup and sweeteners are widely used as an alternative to regular sugar. Agave is sweeter than sugar and has a mild flavor without any aftertaste, making it a natural alternative to refined sugar, honey and artificial sweeteners. They are widely available in stores, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and other local grocery stores. They are also a click away for purchase online, like Fair Trade Certified Wholesome organic blue agave nectar (US$22 for 2-pack) on Amazon.com and sustainably-produced BlueGreen organic agave nectar (US$5) from Williams Sonoma.
Treat yourself or someone on your list to an all-natural blue agave soap bar for a light, fresh scent! A Wild Soap Bar's blue agave soap (US$7) provides powerful hydration while protecting against environmental stress and rejuvenating the skin. This family-owned business has been handcrafting all-natural soaps featuring responsibly wildcrafted and organically grown botanicals that are safe for everyone. Through their ongoing partnership with 1% For The Planet, at least 1% of their gross sales are donated each year to environmental nonprofits.
NARRATIVE OF THE LADIES OF TEQUILA FOR THE INDEPENDENT WOMAN
To reflect on the evolution of the perception of women in the tequila (and other Mexican spirits) industry over the past several decades, the book From Babes to Boss Ladies (US$20) spotlights the women who contribute to and create tequila, mezcal, sotol, bacanora, and other Mexican spirits. It recognizes, respects, and pays tribute to the contributions of modern women in the industry, an inspiration to us all.
TEQUILA & RAICILLA FOR THE MIXOLOGIST
Let the spirit of the season, the agave spirit that is, guide your gift giving. Agave beverages have become a part of Mexico's national identity thanks to Jalisco, tequila's birthplace. Mexico's iconic drink comes from the Magical Town Tequila, where historic production facilities and a UNESCO World Heritage agave landscape make the area a must-visit. The less commercialized raicilla, its denomination of origin in Jalisco, is another distilled agave spirit with a signature taste. Both can be purchased throughout the U.S. Resources like 1000 Corks will help your find raicilla (US$32+) which is slowly growing in popularity.
Media Contact
Katie Rees, PHG Consulting, +1 646-465-9772, krees@phgconsulting.com
SOURCE Jalisco Toursim