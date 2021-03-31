TAIPEI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2020

For 2020, GigaMedia reported revenues of $6.9 million, with a gross profit of $3.9 million, an operating loss of $2.2 million and the net loss of $1.3 million.

"In spite of a slower fourth quarter, GigaMedia closed 2020 with encouraging results as a whole," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "Wider customer base, sustainable revenues, and higher profitability. With our internally-driven growth, improved cost structure and effective marketing, we have been steadily delivering our strategy and making good progress."

Compared to the prior year, the 2020 performance exhibited overall improvements. Our gross margin rate has risen by 3.1% to 57.0% from 53.9% in 2019, and consequently the gross profit increased by 9.4% while the revenues slightly increased by 3.5%. The loss from operations was also cut by 28.6% from $3.0 million in 2019, and the net loss narrowed by 22.0%.

Meanwhile, in 2020 GigaMedia has entered and executed a purchase agreement to acquire ownership of $10 million principal amount of convertible promissory note issued by Aeolus Robotics Corporation ("Aeolus"), an R&D company engaged in developing AI-enabled service robots. We have made an announcement for this strategic investment on August 31, 2020, immediately after the closing of the agreement. The issuance of this convertible note provided Aeolus its much-needed working capital, and through this funding, GigaMedia is exploring possibilities of further strategic cooperation with Aeolus.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview

  • Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased by 30.1% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to seasonality, and by 5.7% year-over-year as certain of our licensed games have entered the decline stage. Full year revenues increased 3.5% to $6.9 million from $6.6 million in 2019.
  • Loss from operations for 4Q was $0.6 million, representing a loss increase from $0.4 million in 3Q, mainly due to a decrease in gross profit and an increase in selling and marketing expenses. Full year operating loss was $2.2 million, representing a loss reduction of $0.9 million from approximately $3.0 million for 2019.
  • The net asset value was approximately $4.89 per share as of the end of 2020.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Full Year 2020

GIGAMEDIA FY20UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS



(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)



FY20



FY19



Change

(%)

Revenues





6,875





6,645





3.5%

Gross Profit





3,919





3,581





9.4%

Loss from Operations





(2,153)





(3,015)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia





(1,293)





(1,659)



NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted





(0.12)





(0.15)



NM

EBITDA (A)





(1,899)





(3,035)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





46,002





58,274





-21.1%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) 

  • Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $6.9 million, increased from $6.6 million in the prior year. The increase was mainly to our efforts in revitalizing and boosting Tales Runner, a 14-year-old game we have been licensed to operate in Hong Kong.
  • Consolidated loss from operations for 2020 was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $3.0 million in the last year. The decrease of loss was due to the improvement in cost structure and effectiveness in selling and marketing activities. 
  • Consolidated net loss for 2020 was $1.3 million, improved from a net loss of $1.7 million in the prior year. Loss per share for 2020 was $0.12 per share, compared to $0.15 last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the year end of 2020 amounted to $46.0 million.

For the Fourth Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 4Q20 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS



(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per

share amounts)



4Q20



3Q20



Change

(%)



4Q20



4Q19



Change

(%)

Revenues





1,418





2,028





-30.1%





1,418





1,504





-5.7%

Gross Profit





818





1,196





-31.6%





818





1,025





-20.2%

Loss from Operations





(607)





(357)



NM





(607)





(399)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia





(340)





(248)



NM





(340)





(271)



NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted





(0.03)





(0.02)



NM





(0.03)





(0.02)



NM

EBITDA (A)





(411)





(317)



NM





(411)





(574)



NM

Cash, Cash equivalents and Restricted cash





46,002





46,869





-1.8%





46,002





58,274





-21.1%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) 

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 30.1% quarter-on-quarter from $2.0 million to $1.4 million mainly due to seasonality, and decreased by 5.7% year-over-year mainly as revenues from certain licensed games dwindled.
  • Consolidated loss from operations of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.6 million, compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the last quarter.
  • Consolidated net loss of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.3 million, loss slightly increased from a net loss of $0.2 million in the last quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $46.0 million, which slightly decreased from $46.9 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $46.0 million, or approximately $4.16 per share, along with zero bank loan. Our shareholders' equity was approximately $54.1 million of as of December 31, 2020.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of March 31, 2021. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Evidently, GigaMedia has been moving steadily towards break-even and beyond," said CEO James Huang. "In 2021, we continue to boost productivities by introducing fast-paced playability, enhancing new comer accessibility, and promoting customer relationships."

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. "We will also continue reviewing strategic opportunities that would enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value," stated CEO James Huang.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Unaudited results

All quarterly and certain annual results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional digital entertainment products or services that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing users and attract new users, and our ability to launch digital entertainment products and services in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2020 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended





Twelve months ended







12/31/2020





09/30/2020





12/31/2019





12/31/2020





12/31/2019







unaudited





unaudited





unaudited





unaudited





audited







USD





USD





USD





USD





USD



Operating revenues









































Digital entertainment service revenues





1,417,636







2,028,138







1,503,848







6,875,225







6,644,924



Other revenues





































1,417,636







2,028,138







1,503,848







6,875,225







6,644,924



Operating costs









































Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues





599,458







831,732







479,341







2,956,289







3,064,201



Cost of other revenues





































599,458







831,732







479,341







2,956,289







3,064,201



Gross profit





818,178







1,196,406







1,024,507







3,918,936







3,580,723



Operating expenses









































Product development and engineering expenses





324,404







341,023







213,241







1,326,987







1,185,299



Selling and marketing expenses





466,093







374,462







427,090







1,618,560







1,995,284



General and administrative expenses and others





634,118







836,107







571,562







3,120,665







3,182,212



Impairment losses

















208,921













208,921



Other





163







2,157







2,957







5,262







24,060









1,424,778







1,553,749







1,423,771







6,071,474







6,595,776



Income (loss) from operations





(606,600)







(357,343)







(399,264)







(2,152,538)







(3,015,053)



Non-operating income (expense)









































Interest income





73,403







71,014







322,587







613,016







1,483,375



Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net





142,951







39,214







(84,774)







198,694







(67,741)



Other - net





50,256







(1,132)







(110,020)







47,423







(59,571)









266,610







109,096







127,793







859,133







1,356,063



Loss before income taxes





(339,990)







(248,247)







(271,471)







(1,293,405)







(1,658,990)



Income tax benefit (expense)































Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia





(339,990)







(248,247)







(271,471)







(1,293,405)







(1,658,990)



Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia









































 Basic:





(0.03)







(0.02)







(0.02)







(0.12)







(0.15)



 Diluted:





(0.03)







(0.02)







(0.02)







(0.12)







(0.15)



Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic





11,052,235







11,052,235







11,052,235







11,052,235







11,052,235



Diluted





11,052,235







11,052,235







11,052,235







11,052,235







11,052,235



 

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





12/31/2020





09/30/2020





12/31/2019







unaudited





unaudited





audited







USD





USD





USD



Assets

























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





45,702,352







46,333,621







57,742,696



Accounts receivable - net





274,584







322,000







368,445



Prepaid expenses





87,728







155,357







112,243



Restricted cash





300,000







535,605







530,984



Other receivables





3,579







36,450







261



Other current assets





157,020







165,411







138,601



Total current assets





46,525,263







47,548,444







58,893,230





























Marketable securities - noncurrent





10,000,000







10,000,000









Property, plant & equipment - net





21,852







22,580









Intangible assets - net





3,640







16,186









Prepaid licensing and royalty fees





130,718







142,860







43,915



Other assets





341,701







312,013







285,071



Total assets





57,023,174







58,042,083







59,222,216





























Liabilities and equity

























Accounts payable





69,931







74,138







64,337



Accrued compensation





474,456







403,753







200,455



Accrued expenses





1,041,256







1,397,399







1,079,234



Unearned revenue





949,853







1,041,862







1,364,749



Other current liabilities





387,712







545,974







874,434



Total current liabilities





2,923,208







3,463,126







3,583,209



Other liabilities





3,103







3,379







94,385



Total liabilities





2,926,311







3,466,505







3,677,594



Total equity





54,096,863







54,575,578







55,544,622



Total liabilities and equity





57,023,174







58,042,083







59,222,216



 

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended





Twelve months ended







12/31/2020





9/30/2020





12/31/2019





12/31/2020





12/31/2019







unaudited





unaudited





unaudited





unaudited





unaudited







USD





USD





USD





USD





USD



Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA









































Net loss attributable to GigaMedia





(339,990)







(248,247)







(271,471)







(1,293,405)







(1,658,990)



Depreciation





1,192







752







10,888







2,833







60,964



Amortization





1,252







1,224







9,669







4,876







46,523



Interest income





(73,403)







(71,014)







(322,587)







(613,016)







(1,483,375)



Interest expense































Income tax (benefit) expense































EBITDA





(410,949)







(317,285)







(573,501)







(1,898,712)







(3,034,878)



 

