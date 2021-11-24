WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Original Collaborators of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Inductee enter the Metaverse to tell their story, honor Gil Scott-Heron's genius and create new art.
"Today we are announcing the Midnight Amnesia Express aka M.A.E. Project Series", says Robbie Gordon, bassist extraordinaire, who executive produced music alongside Gil Scott-Heron.
"M.A.E. is a Docu-series, Oral History Book, along with a metaverse NFT Gallery with releases beginning in 2022.".
"Midnight Amnesia Express" or "M.A.E" for short, is the official title of this new series of projects focusing on the continuing legacy of Gil Scott Heron, as told through first-hand accounts, by Gil's own collaborators and musicians along with new artists.
"We will tell this story across all forms of media and new media, including the metaverse.", Gordon points out.
Gil Scott-Heron, was a prophetic genius who inspired generations of rap artists and musicians. An artist in the griot-tradition, Gil immersed fans in the moment with an unflinching look at reality.
M.A.E. is led by Gil's original collaborators and musicians like Robbie Gordon and Larry McDonald, who travelled the world with Gil performing on stages and in studios throughout Gil's career.
"The Midnight Amnesia Express projects are, Historically accurate and more timely than ever!", says the legendary Larry McDonald, Gil's favorite percussionist and conga player for M.A.E.
Gil Scott Heron's Induction into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall is currently featured on HBO.
Recognizing Scott-Heron's seminal role in the development of hip-hop, the Rock Hall honored him with an Early Influencer Award.
"With the M.A.E. project series we open the door to all of of Gil's collaborators." says M.A.E. percussionist Mcdonald.
Gordon adds, "We want everyone who played and collaborated with Gil to have the opportunity to be involved in the future, now..."
Rap multi-talent, Common welcomed Gil into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame highlighting why all rappers owe a debt to his genius.
Washington D.C. Rapper-Activist JohnJuan represents that next generation who understands the contribution Gil made and will work closely with M.A.E.
M.A.E. teamed with
Prolific Austin,Texas visual artist Chris Rogers for the first series of NFT's.
Chris Rogers speaks often about his progress and success in recovery and has related substance abuse disorders to the disease of racism: "You can't begin to heal until you acknowledge there is a problem."
"This is as much to help Gil's Estate and Family's continued effort to honor his genius and highlight how important his message was and is, today."
Jay Z, David Grohl, LL Cool J, Angela Bassett, Chuck D, David Chappelle and Christina Aguilera were among many more stars- joining the capacity crowd-applauding Gil's induction to the Hall of Fame, earlier this month.
While in the works since 2019, the timing of the M.A.E. project series comes along as Gil Scott Heron's artistic style and themes seem written from today's headlines.
"It is an honor to be a part of this movement- of what Gil Scott Heron, Robbie. Larry and others brought to-not only black culture-but, what it means to be human" says visual NFT Artist Chris Rogers.
More information will follow in 2022 regarding releases and the NFT Metaverse Gallery.
For a peek into what the NFT Metaverse Gallery holds in store please see the video.
