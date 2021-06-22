TIMONIUM, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbert Ruley Smith, P.E., a nonagenarian and registered professional electrical engineer whose lifelong fascination with astronomy, electricity, and science began at the tender age of seven at his grandparents' Maryland farm, has completed his new book "The Adventures of a Twentieth Century Engineer": an inspiring true story of one man's passion for science and his noteworthy life and career.
The author writes, "In my teenage years, I attended the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (BPI) a prestigious upper-level high school with a curriculum designed for engineers. Upon graduation, I decided to take a job at the school (BPI) as shop assistant/electricity lab assistant, thereby making me a member of the staff. Meanwhile, at the Johns Hopkins University Physics Department, Bill Sinton who was a graduate student of Professor John Strong at the time knew that Dr Strong was looking for an electronics technician that was familiar with Optics. It was well known that I was an amateur astronomer and assisted the school staff in teaching Astronomy which helped me qualify and be hired for the position. I worked for Dr Strong for the next 13 years and attended Johns Hopkins night school."
Published by Page Publishing, Gilbert Ruley Smith, P.E.'s engrossing autobiography is a fascinating reflection on a long life of exploration and achievement.
