Gimme Radio, the leading digital music service exclusively for Metal and Country/Americana fans, taps Super Hi-Fi's full AI powered suite of tools and APIs to develop and produce radio shows and stations with high scale and perfect quality as they expand markets.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gimme Radio, the digital radio destination where fans connect directly with their favorite artists and support them through tipping, vinyl subscriptions, and merchandise sales, has selected Super Hi-Fi, the global leader in AI services for the music industry, for its future platform needs. Gimme Radio now has complete access to Super Hi-Fi's AI powered suite of tools and APIs to develop and produce radio shows and stations with high scale and perfect quality.
"Super Hi-Fi's audio production technology unlocks an extraordinary new ability to create artist and DJ driven shows at massive scale and minimal cost. This amplifies our mission to build engaged music communities that intimately connect artists and fans," said Tyler Lenane, CEO of Gimme Radio. "The future of music fandom that we are building can't come fast enough. Today, we are the leading digital music service exclusively for Metal and Country/Americana fans, but we will be the musical home for dedicated fans of a multitude of genres, such as underground hip hop, techno, and jazz, sooner than we dreamed possible."
"A big part of our vision is to empower services to tell stories around music and Gimme is doing that like nobody in the market," said Zack Zalon, Chief Executive Officer of Super Hi-Fi. "Gimme Radio's unique strategy of deep genre focus built around passionate communities is yet another powerful example of how Super Hi-Fi is helping its customers transform the way the world listens to music."
Gimme is a community of music fans where artists and tastemakers choose the music, and everyone is welcome to chat while they're listening. The ability to support artists is at the center of the Gimme Radio experience, which invites members to virtually tip the DJ and buy merchandise, just like they would at a live show, and offers independent artists rich promotional opportunities to reach millions of engaged fans.
Super Hi-Fi powers AI-engineered, individually customized listening experiences across streaming services, broadcast and digital radio, digital fitness, audio advertising, and other music services. Listeners benefit from distinctive and engaging audio experiences that allow them to enjoy music, news, weather and other relevant thematic programming in a fluid, precisely stitched flow. The company's platform uses advanced AI to source, produce, manage, deliver and seamlessly connect any type of audio content at scale and in real-time.
