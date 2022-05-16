Girl Up Academy, an interactive online learning platform hosted by NovoEd, will support the next generation of girls and young women looking to learn, grow, and lead.
WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girl Up will debut its Leadership Course to advance girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to lead. The project will launch in Spring 2022 and is an integral component of achieving Girl Up's objective to deliver high quality programming that fully encompasses the organization's leadership framework. The new Leadership Course will be delivered on an accessible, digital platform – and will include interactive elements such as videos, infographics, discussion boards and more – to guide members on their leadership journey.
"Leadership lies at the heart of Girl Up's global movement of changemakers and champions for gender justice and equality. This new resource will help us engage young leaders where they are and support them along their journey to changemaker," said Sia Nowrojee, Girl Up's Senior Director of Global Community.
By completing the online Leadership Course, participants will:
- Build a set of leadership skills to catalyze and support their lifelong journey as a Leader of Self, Leader of Peers, and Leader of Change
- Leverage tools that will support their advocacy, organizing, storytelling, and fundraising efforts
- Connect and collaborate with a global community of learners
- Earn a certificate of completion, which they can share on LinkedIn
The Leadership Course was created for a global audience with activities that can be adapted for program needs and cultural context, as a resource grounded in Girl Up's core values – supporting young leaders in their passionate action for social change.
The leadership development program is evidence-based, accessible to all Girl Up members and Alumni, and will be utilized across Girl Up programs. It will be translated to meet the needs of our global target and Affiliate regions, with translations of the full course to be completed at a later date.
About Girl Up
Girl Up is a movement to advance girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up's leadership development programs have impacted 125,000 girls through 5,600 Clubs in 130 countries and all 50 U.S. states, inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.
