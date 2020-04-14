BURBANK, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litton Entertainment, the gold standard in family-friendly programming for more than two decades, will launch THE DAILY SPLASH, an online hub designed to give kids and families free access to hundreds of half-hours of Emmy-award winning content that can be enjoyed by the entire household.
THE DAILY SPLASH launches Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at www.TheDailySplash.tv
THE DAILY SPLASH will feature entertaining and uplifting stories themed around a common idea on topics including nature, animals, travel, social innovators, health, civic engagement, diversity and more. High-quality programming that is both educational and informational (E/I) as well as entertaining, Litton Entertainment's original series have received numerous Parents' Choice Awards over the past decade, a prestigious honor recognizing best products for children of different ages and backgrounds.
"Litton has created The Daily Splash newsletter at no cost to parents," said Dave Morgan, CEO and President of Litton Entertainment. "It taps into our library of 3,000-plus episodes of educational programming seen weekly for 30 years on NBC, CBS and ABC TV Stations, as well as TeleMundo and The CW.
"Our unique position allows us to provide parents an easily accessible library of educational, inspirational and thought-provoking programming featuring trusted hosts including animal ambassador Jack Hanna, conservationist and scientist Jeff Corwin, historian, journalist and humorist, Mo Rocca, and hundreds of well-known scientists," Morgan added.
Every day, THE DAILY SPLASH will present curated, themed content packaged in a fun, unique way.
Parents will be able to spark kids' imagination with virtual adventures around the world:
- Visit the Great Barrier Reef on The Open Road with Dr. Chris: https://bit.ly/ORDC6709
- Meet the unique proboscis monkeys of Malaysia on Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer: http://bit.ly/EDDMalaysia
- Go hiking in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park with Rock the Park: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUJQYVmjDN8&t=165s
Need a laugh? We're paws-itive you'll love these adorable animal stories!
- Tiny dachshund loves to carry big sticks: https://twitter.com/dodo/status/1241847119587110912
- Golden Retriever celebrates birthday with a puppy party: https://twitter.com/AnimalPlanet/status/1238057147713359872
"The Daily Splash assists parents seeking to engage and learn with children, during these unprecedented times," Morgan added. "While we stay home and stay safe, tens of millions of parents are asked to perform tasks as teachers. The Daily Splash is the resource for parents and children to have one place to experience, learn, and discuss the world within us and the world around us."
ABOUT LITTON ENTERTAINMENT
Litton Entertainment, a division of Hearst Television, is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry, creating and distributing quality programming for over 20 years with a specialty in educational and informational ("E/I") programming. Litton talent and crews can often be found traveling the globe producing Emmy winning, content distributed worldwide. Litton's "Weekend Adventure," produced by Litton Studios, was the first program block of its kind and airs Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team: It's Epic!; The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a three-hour destination featuring E/I programming; NBC stations with six original E/I series under the iconic brand The More You Know; and Telemundo with the three-hour Mi Telemundo block of programming. Litton's syndication and news division distributes a diverse slate of programs including the E/I block Go Time! and Consumer Reports TV. For more information, visit http://www.litton.tv. Litton is majority-owned by Hearst: http://www.hearst.com/