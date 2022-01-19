COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan.19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Today marks the general release of Givevia Stories, a complete storytelling management platform that enables nonprofit organizations to collect stories from their supporter and constituent communities, then leverage these real-world examples and outcomes to validate their mission, culture, and impact. The platform also empowers communities by providing a low friction method of socializing their experiences and advocating for a cause.
"Nonprofits want the world to know who they are and what they stand for. Storytelling is critical to showcase an organization's role within their community and inspire action," says Tina Fisher, Givevia's CEO and Co-Founder. "Most nonprofits lack the resources required to consistently do this effectively. That's why we've listened carefully to nonprofit leaders and developed a unique solution from the ground up that empowers these very communities to generate awareness and social proof."
Givevia Stories combines multiple technologies all working in tandem, giving resource-strapped nonprofits the ability to quickly and easily implement a richer storytelling methodology built around digital marketing best practices.
Communication tools within Givevia Stories systemize the timely collection of stories and testimonials after every type of interaction, cultivating more inclusive advocacy from donors, volunteers, clients served, corporate partners, board members, event participants, and more. This content can then be organized and automatically propagated across multiple channels to reach new audiences, build trust, and influence supporter decision making in a more cost-effective way.
