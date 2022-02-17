LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norwegian glam metal superstars Wig Wam have rocketed into headlines in 2022 thanks to their hit song from 2010 "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" serving as the theme song to HBO Max's Peacemaker series, part of the DC Extended Universe which stars John Cena.
The catchy and infectious track was chosen by the show's creator and director James Gunn and serves as the perfect backdrop for the opening credits which feature a choreographed dance routine performed by the entire cast. Wig Wam's hit "In My Dreams" was also included in episode seven of the series.
"After 9 years apart, having our comeback ruined by a pandemic and being dumped by our agent for the lack of interest in the band, to suddenly experience this unexpected success has been quite a roller coaster ride!" said Wig Wam vocalist Åge Sten Nilsen.
View Peacemaker's iconic opening credits HERE
View the official music video HERE
After forming in 2001, Wig Wam released four albums before ultimately parting ways in 2013. The group reunited in 2019 and got to work on new music, eventually releasing their new album Never Say Die in 2021. Thanks to the opening credits becoming a viral sensation, the band's streaming numbers have gone through the roof in 2022.
Despite being dropped by the booking agency just days before the Peacemaker premiere, Wig Wam has secured a new agent and is set to tour the world in 2022 and 2023, including their first-ever US tour.
Åge Sten Nilsen added, "We are currently writing new material for a forthcoming album titled OUT OF THE DARK (Oct 2022), and we are finally coming over to the US for live gigs in 2023. We can't wait to bring the whole spectacle overseas!"
Peacemaker's final episode is set to air tonight, Thursday, February 17th.
