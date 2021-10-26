CANCÚN, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soon the runway will be illuminated once again in the Riviera Maya! Mexico Fashion Show is back and will present the best of summer fashion at beautiful Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park. This celebration of fashion and creativity will begin on November 5 with a welcome cocktail party. Sunset World Group members will be able to mingle with the renowned designers, who will show off their designs at the main runway event.
Mexico Fashion Show will continue on November 6 with a casual runway show on jungle paths among the mangroves in Tres Rios Nature Park, and later, a cocktail party before the main runway event, when attendees will be able to view the five talented designers' creative, colorful and sophisticated collections. Mexico Fashion Show will end on November 7 after an exclusive sale, where guests and members will be able to purchase original pieces made by the designers and jewelry and accessories made by local designers.
The main runway show we will include Mexican textiles by Denisse Kuri, Mexican artisan jewelry by Elisheva & Constans, creations inspired by Juchitán, Oaxaca by Griselda Chiñas, limited edition beach and swimwear by Liech Antel Swimwear, and sustainable handmade pieces by Juan Pablo Socarras. After the main runway event, guests will enjoy an exciting party to close out the magical evening.
"Hacienda Tres Ríos, a sustainable resort, is the ideal location for Mexico Fashion Show, due to sustainable and socially responsible fashion trends that are gaining strength and relevance due to changes in our habits during the New Normal", commented Annie Arroyo, Sunset World Group Brand and Communication Corporate Director, "It is important to mention that this renowned event will have limited capacity and can only be accessed by invitation. Guests must observe all hygiene recommendations," she concluded.
Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive all inclusive plan. Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.
Sunset World Group is a family-owned Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. It was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, the Members of Sunset World are never far from their next great adventure.
Media Contact
Lucy Chale Haas, Sunset World, 998 287 3502, marcom@sunset.com.mx
SOURCE Hacienda Tres Ríos