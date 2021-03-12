LISBON, Mar. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Glartek, a company building innovative Augmented Reality (AR) solutions for field-services and the asset-intensive and manufacturing industries, announced the release of GlarAssist, the first-ever free enterprise-grade Augmented Reality Remote Assistance product.
GlarAssist enables hands-free recordable video calling with Augmented Reality annotations, chat, freeze mode, sessions' analytics, and much more. This innovative product helps experts provide real-time instructions to workers, or customers, to speed up and guarantee efficient problem resolutions, reducing travel costs and increasing the overall quality of service.
The product is available online and is compatible with PCs, Smartphones, Tablets, Microsoft HoloLens 2, and leading Smartglasses. GlarAssist is free-of-charge for personal usage and limited commercial usage.
"Companies need to remotely connect employees to reduce travel costs and to improve collaboration. Current tools fail to address challenging scenarios, for example in industrial maintenance and field inspections." said Bruno Duarte, Glartek's CEO. He added "GlarAssist is a truly enterprise-grade Augmented Reality Remote Assistance solution, provided free-of-charge for commercial usage. Product features such as remote assistance sessions with multiple participants or supporting participants with AR glasses are truly valuable to address complex field problems."
About Glartek: Glartek, founded in 2017, is a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) solutions for the Industry and its mission is to increase the efficiency and safety of industrial processes. Glartek's software solutions combine the AR and Internet of Things (IoT) domains to bring visibility, optimization, and reassurance of field operations. . Its wide range of customers vary from asset-intensive companies such as EDP and Manufacturing companies, such as Renault. Glartek is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, and has raised over €1.5M in venture capital. For further information, please visit glartek.com.
