NEWARK, Del., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glewed TV, a leading ad-supported, video-on-demand (VOD) discovery, live distribution and monetization management platform for original and professionally produced video content, today announced a plethora of new programming to its content library including Whistle Sports (Bad Jokes- Comedy, and Gametime with Boomer Esiason), GustoTV (food) and Charles Mattocks (Health Related Content).
"Glewed TV continues to add the best content across the most popular genres including sports, entertainment and lifestyle programming for viewers," said Andrew Budkofsky, CRO of Glewed TV. "This content is making Glewed TV a premium supply partner for brands looking to reach key audiences on CTV. We are always actively looking for new and exciting ways to expand our content lineup to meet the growing brand and user demand."
Glewed TV now boasts an extensive roster of more than 30,000 hours of original and acquired content in its content library in including the following recent additions:
- EstrellaMedia- Spanish
- Heart of Oak- DIY/Lifestyle
- Bios- Chris Rock, Obama, Lady Gaga, Joe Biden
- United Fight Alliance - Boxing/MMA
- BSpokeTV- Fashion/Beauty
- Sightline- Military
- PursuitUP- Outdoor lifestyle content
- iHollywoodTV- Exclusive lifestyle/Entertainment
- AXS TV- Entertainment
- DeFiance Media - Decentralized Financial and Technology content
- Fite24/7
Glewed TV offers brands the ability to connect with consumers in a riveting and engaging viewing environment through original and custom content with integrated messaging within their programming. Glewed TV works with some of the world's biggest brands including The Home Depot, Expedia, Papa John's, Subway and more.
Glewed TV can be viewed on all of your favorite streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast TV and Fire TV or on your Smart TV and other leading OTT video streaming devices. For more information, visit https://www.glewed.tv/.
About Glewed TV
Glewed TV was founded by a team of creators and technologists that have successfully launched multiple streaming channels in the past five years. Glewed TV is one of the ways cord-cutters are saving with free access to premium on-demand content. No subscription fees are required to watch movies and TV programs that are unique, engaging, immediate and convenient. Glewed TV is ad-supported and free across all platforms. Glewed TV sources and produces content of high production value with over 30,000 hours available. Main content categories include food, children, sports, DIY, educational, documentaries, animals/wildlife, travel, comedy, product reviews and movies.
Media Contact
Linnea Andersson, Glewed TV, 1-844-445-3933, info@glewed.tv
SOURCE Glewed TV