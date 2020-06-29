NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A special, all-digital edition of Chairside® magazine is now available at chairsidemagazine.com, the latest in an array of COVID-19–specific resources from Glidewell. Dentists can benefit from timely takeaways in this special edition, which features experts' insights on business success, digital dentistry, continuing education, esthetic techniques and dental sleep medicine.
"These past few months have brought hardships, and we know more will be demanded of us," President and CEO Jim Glidewell, CDT, said. "But this experience has also shown us dentists' resilience and compassion. Clinicians and their teams have continued to treat patients, safely and responsibly. They meet each day's challenges with commitment and courage. This special Chairside edition is about making dentistry more accessible and affordable in the months ahead."
As part of his publisher's message in this edition, Jim Glidewell also describes his personal battle with COVID-19, which he survived after 12 days in the hospital.
In sharing his story, he writes, "We all get only so much time. Our legacies are determined by how we spend it. I'm grateful to the dedicated health care providers who were there to aid me, and I'm continually inspired by those of you who've similarly committed your professional lives to serving the health and well-being of others."
The new issue arrives as practitioners are well into the recovery phase of the coronavirus pandemic, with close to 90% of dental offices now offering the full range of clinical services. To continue this crucial upswing, dentists can turn to the business advice of Chairside contributor Dr. Roger Levin, who shares 20 actionable strategies to prosper during the recovery. His article addresses finance, communication with patients and employee management, among other topics.
Readers also can learn about the growing relevance of digital dentistry in the post-COVID–19 era.
In one article, Dr. Cary LaCouture, a Colorado-based practitioner, gives his take on the glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution, heralded as the simplest way for dentists to scan, mill and deliver chairside restorations in a single visit.
"In terms of treatment acceptance, I've seen firsthand that patients want the convenience of single-visit restorations, especially now," Dr. LaCouture said. "So having the technology to take care of their smiles in just one appointment has been a huge differentiator for my two practices."
For clinical techniques, practitioners can benefit from all-new Chairside articles on esthetic dentistry and dental sleep medicine. And they can read about the origins of the free Glidewell Online Study Club, through which members can access weekly, action-packed webinars, dental CE courses, and more.
One of the study club's most familiar faces is Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell and editor in chief of Chairside magazine. He moderates the weekly webinars, drawing upon his vast experience overseeing hundreds of successful live courses and symposia, as well as the magazine.
"If there is one thing that I believe can really advance dentists' business recovery efforts, it is education," Dr. Park said. "That is why I am leading the clinical affairs team in providing the Glidewell Online Study Club, the successor to our daily Special COVID-19 Crisis Webinar Series, which garnered a total enrollment of over 50,000 this past spring. And practical, of-the-moment education is at the heart of this new, special edition of Chairside magazine."
Glidewell is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally.
