LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glimpse.me – an online membership platform empowering content creators to build a successful subscription business – today released a new feature that facilitates monetization of private gaming servers. This monetization option currently supports some of the most popular multiplayer games Minecraft, Conan, ARK, Rust, and 7 Days to Die, with more games coming soon.
Rather than sharing revenue from ads or donations with service providers, gaming creators can leverage Glimpse.me to collect payments directly from fellow gamers and keep 100% of their earnings.
Glimpse.me allows the game host to limit access to their gaming server with custom payment walls. Before being allowed to enter the game, guest players are prompted to pay a set number of tokens defined by the host in their sponsorship level.
There are no limits as to how many sponsorship levels or the number of tokens the host is allowed to collect. This way, Glimpse.me helps gamers overcome the most common server monetization challenges, allowing them to earn revenue from playing games with other users.
"Gaming content creators have limited options for monetizing servers because they either have to share revenue with service providers or don't have access to such a feature," said Paolo Cammarata, Glimpse CEO.
"What sets Glimpse apart from the competition is that we don't take a cut from creators' earnings. We believe that every creator is entitled to keep all the revenue from their hard work and creativity. To make this possible, we implemented a simple yet powerful tokenization system. Instead of charging the creator, we take a small fee whenever someone purchases a token. This makes Glimpse.me the easiest way for gamers to provide paid access to their servers or earn revenue from sharing other types of multimedia content. We look forward to expanding the available selection of games to support the interests of our gaming community."
In addition to flexible game server monetization options, Glimpse.me creators can also collect payments from timed one-on-one calls, and private or public chats with fans. Other monetization options include live broadcasts, private streaming, and sharing photos, videos, or files.
Content creators can set up highly customizable subscription levels where they define how much they want to charge fans for access to their content, gaming servers, or live streams.
All payments and transactions are made in digital currency. Anyone can purchase tokens to unlock access to sponsored content from thousands of creators. Once tokens are exchanged for real currency, payments to content creators are made within 24 hours – faster than any other membership platform on the market.
About Glimpse
Glimpse.me is an online membership platform that makes it easy for content creators to run their subscription business and earn revenue from their digital creations. The platform uses a subscription-based payment model, allowing creators to set up custom sponsorship levels for different types of content such as multimedia content, timed video calls, access to game servers, or live broadcasts. Glimpse.me relies on a simple tokenization system to facilitate purchases. Content creators are guaranteed to receive 100% of their earnings with payouts being made within 24 hours.
