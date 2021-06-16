SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As San Francisco reopens from the lockdowns and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a lot to celebrate – including the return of serial philanthropist Juanita More!'s annual S.F. PRIDE Party at 620 Jones on Sunday, June 27. To support the return of this year's fabulous fundraiser, Glitter Worthy Store, a co-sponsor of the event, is boosting the percentage of proceeds from the sales of its new S.F. PRIDE Collection during June to 50 percent in order to raise more funds for the event's two nonprofit beneficiaries.
The new Glitter Worthy S.F. PRIDE Collection features new work by street artists Éclair Bandersnatch, Guilherme Lemes, Jeremy Novy, J Manuel Carmona, Marlon Yanes and Simon Malvaez. After June, the new products being introduced today that feature some of the city's best street artists' work will be incorporated into "Streets of San Francisco" Collection, which has proven to be one of the most popular collections on the Glitter Worthy Store to date.
"During the last 16 months, San Francisco's street art scene has blossomed with so much additional 'canvas' from boarded-up stores, restaurants and nightclubs," said Chris Knight, co-founder of the Glitter Worthy Store. "While walking around the emptied-out city, this art provided a ray of hope to me and many others, and provided an opportunity for public expression during a dark time of our collective history. It seems quite fitting to celebrate this street art and the talented artists who created it, while raising badly needed funds for LGBTQ+ artists, nonprofits and those working in San Francisco's once-vibrant nightlife industry as the city starts to fully reopen again."
The newly launched collection also features the first products from an expanding line called "Syrup," created by Glitter Worthy Store co-founder Celso Dulay, including beach bags, beach towels, tees, totes and clutches. "The new Syrup line is dripping with bold, unabashed PRIDE. We'll be introducing more risqué products leading up to Dore Alley and FOLSOM," said Dulay.
Other product art that will support Juanita More!'s two nonprofit beneficiaries, SF Queer Nightlife Fund and the Imperial Council of San Francisco, includes a new addition to the Rainbow Coalition line featuring LGBTQ+ creator and sex educator Amp Somers (a.k.a. Pup Amp), activist and drag king Alex U. Inn, S.F.'s best nightlife photographer Gareth Gooch, adult film legend Chi Chi LaRue, and one of the "SF Divas" Collection's image of Juanita More! and David Glamamore, the reigning Empress and Emperor of San Francisco, shot during JM!'s SF PRIDE Party in 2018.
Glitter Worthy Store is the brainchild of San Francisco gay couple Chris Knight and Celso Dulay, co-founders of Glitter Bomb TV – an online entertainment portal for the LGBTQ+ community. The duo originally opened the store as a way to monetize video content following alleged discrimination and censorship resulting in a class-action lawsuit vs. Google/YouTube in 2019.
The reboot of GNEWS!, an online LGBTQ+ news show "where you get all your gay in just one day," will debut the week before S.F. PRIDE weekend. Due to the social-distancing requirements during the mandatory lockdowns, GNEWS!, which is shot in studio, went dark during the pandemic. Moving forward, GNEWS! and other online programs will integrate with Glitter Worthy Store to help raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ nonprofits. Three quarterly nonprofit beneficiaries will be unveiled in July following S.F. PRIDE weekend.
About Glitter Worthy Store:
Founded in 2020, Glitter Worthy Store™ was inspired by the strength, creativity and resilience of our LGBTQ+ community in the midst of a global pandemic. Its goal is to celebrate our queer art, beauty, humor and irreverence while raising money (20+ percent of all proceeds) for LGBTQ+ artists and nonprofits. We will continue to discover and celebrate new artists over time, in addition to offering more artistic products created by Glitter Worthy Store's two co-founders.
