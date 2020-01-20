DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Highlights
- The total value of the Global Animation, VFX & Video Games industry was US$ 264 billion in 2019
- Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY
- The market size of the Global Video Gaming industry was US$ 100 billion in 2019
- The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million
- The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films.
Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content.
Streaming video is the fastest-growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double-digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video.
In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market.
We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and game production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.
Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low-cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for the online games market to grow.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross-sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.
Key Topics Covered
Global Animation & VFX Industry
- History and Evolution
- Industry Differentiators
- Industry Characteristics
- Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios
- Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity
- Market segmentation of Animation, VFX and Video Games
- Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities
Animation & VFX Market Segments
- Market Segmentation
- Visual Effects (VFX)
- Stop Motion Animation
- Motion Capture
- 3D Animation Movies
Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX
- Key predictions for the future
Global Television Animation Content Demand
- Television Animation Contentdemand in Europe
- Television Animation Content demand in the United States
- Television Animation Content demand in Asia
- Television Animation Content demand in South America
- Television Animation Content demand in Rest of the World
- Global Television Animation Content demand
Animation & VFX Software Market
- Animation Software Market Segments
- 2D Animation Software Market
- Animation Workflow using 2D animation package
- Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares
- 3D Animation Software Market
- Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market
- Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares
- Japanese Anime Production Softwares
- Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios
- Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms
Animation & VFX Content Creation
- Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation
- Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation
- Digital processing in 2D Animation
- Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation
- Timeline of a 3D production workflow
- Animation Production Management
- Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow
Audience Dynamics
- Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios
- Strategies for Successful Animation Films
- Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar
Economics of Animation & VFX
- Revenue break-up across distribution channels
- Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content
- Economics of Animation Copyrights
Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio
- Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio
- Specialized Hardware and Software Investments
- Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage
Managing an Animation & Video Games Studio
- Key Issues of Concern
- Formulating the long-term Strategy
Animation Content Outsourcing
- Offshore Computer Animation Production
- Drivers
Global Video Games Industry
- Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry
- Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry
- Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning driven Hyper Personalisation For Video Games
- Video Games Market Segments
- Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
- Cloud Gaming Market & Opportunities
Global eSports Market
- Key Trends in the Global eSports Industry
- Key Opportunities & Strategies for eSports Industry
- Key eSports industry forecasts
- Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity
Regional Coverage
- Europe Animation, VFX & Video Games
- North America Animation, VFX & Video Games
- Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games
- Africa Animation, VFX & Video Games
- Middle East Animation, VFX & Video Games
- Latin America Animation, VFX & Video Games
