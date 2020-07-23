DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Arcade Gaming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The arcade gaming market is poised to grow by $ 1.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high scope for monetization and limited piracy concerns. This study identifies the increasing physical activity on arcade gaming as another prime reasons driving the arcade gaming market growth during the next few years.
The arcade gaming market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Gaming hubs
- Semi-commercial
- Residential
By Geographic Landscapes
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The arcade gaming market covers the following areas:
- Arcade gaming market sizing
- Arcade gaming market forecast
- Arcade gaming market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading arcade gaming market vendors that include BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the arcade gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Video games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Genre
- Market segments
- Comparison by Genre
- Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Action - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Genre
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS
- Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.
- Capcom Co. Ltd.
- CXC Simulations
- D-BOX Technologies Inc.
- International Games System Co. Ltd.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- PrimeTime Amusements
- Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
- Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p16yr
