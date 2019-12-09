DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agrochemical Market - World Market Review By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio & Others, Non Crop Chemical), By Chemical Type, By Crop Type (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Agrochemical Market was valued at USD 64,038.00 Million in the year 2018
The Agrochemical market is basically driven by increase in population at the growing rate. The population has been increasing at an alarming rate but with the increase in the population the land available for agriculture is declining. With the help of the Agrochemicals products such as Herbicides, Fungicides and Insecticides farmers would be able to grow more crops on less land, which makes the crops cost less and the crops would be available to the end consumers at less price.
Farmers also get benefited because the agriculture land would continue to decline in future and population would continue to increase in the future, so with the help of pesticides the farmers would be growing more crops on less land. Also the support provided by the government for the use of pesticides to the farmers, help them to grow more crops on a less land.
On the basis of chemical Type, crop protection chemicals lead the Agrochemical market because crop protection chemicals help the farmers to produce more crops per unit area with less tillage, thus reducing deforestation, conserving natural resources and curbing soil erosion. Pesticides are also critical for the control of invasive species and noxious weeds.
Among the regions, Asia Pacific leads the Agrochemical market. In Asia Pacific the demand for Agrochemical market is expected to be high because the region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.
Scope of the Report
Global Agrochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Agrochemical Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Chemicals Type (Crop Protection Chemicals and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)
- By Product Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio and Other Agrochemical and Non Crop Protection Chemicals)
- By Crop Type (Cereals, Corn, Fruits and Vegetables, Soybean, Sugarcane, Cotton and Others)
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Forces Analysis.
- SWOT Analysis
Strategic Recommendations
- Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand businesses
- Contribution in Research and Development activities to expand application of agrochemical methods
- Leverage the growing Asia Pacific Region
Global Agrochemical Market Dynamics
Global Agrochemical Market Drivers
- Growing Population and Food Security
- Decline in Arable Land
- Crop Protection
- Health Factor
- Government Measure
Global Agrochemical Market Restraints:
- Use of Bio Technology
- Use of GM Crops
Global Agrochemical Market Trends:
- Digitalization
- Use of Robots and Drones
Global Agrochemical Market : Competitive Landscape
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Syngenta
- Bayer
- BASF
- FMC
- ADAMA
- UPL
- Nufarm
- Nissan Chemicals
- Dow Du Pont
- Sumitomo Chemicals
