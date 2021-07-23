NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The box office market is poised to grow by USD 21.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.78% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the box office market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of movie screens, the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation, and the growing international collaboration in filmmaking.
The box office market analysis includes genre and geography segments. This study identifies the growing international collaboration in filmmaking as one of the prime reasons driving the box office market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The box office market covers the following areas:
Box Office Market Sizing
Box Office Market Forecast
Box Office Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amblin Partners
- AMC Networks Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Lantern Entertainment
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
- MGM Resorts International
- Sony Corp.
- ViacomCBS Inc.
- Walt Disney Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Genre
- Market segments
- Comparison by Genre
- Action and adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Comedy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Animation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Genre
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amblin Partners
- AMC Networks Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Lantern Entertainment
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
- MGM Resorts International
- Sony Corp.
- ViacomCBS Inc.
- Walt Disney Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
