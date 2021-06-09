NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The e-learning IT infrastructure market is expected to grow by USD 164.56 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the e-learning IT infrastructure market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
This e-learning IT infrastructure market report encapsulates not only the consumer discretionary industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three E-learning IT Infrastructure Market Participants:
Adobe Inc.
The company offers E-learning IT infrastructure through Rapid learning such as Compliance and Soft-skills Training, Responsive eLearning, Video-based Learning, and others.
Apple Inc.
The company offers iPad and Mac which provide students complete freedom of expression. iPad is so intuitive, anyone can instantly take an idea and run with it. Mac provides the power to pursue the most ambitious projects.
Aptara Inc.
The company offers E-learning IT infrastructure services such as Conceptualization and prototyping, Writing and content editing, Editorial services: copyediting, proofreading, fact-checking, answer checking, and cold reading, Assessment item development, and others.
E-learning IT Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-learning IT infrastructure market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
- Category
- Connectivity
- Hardware
- Software
The e-learning IT infrastructure market is driven by the emergence of virtual schools. In addition, the development of IT infrastructure for education is expected to trigger the e-learning IT infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.
