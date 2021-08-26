NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey... and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Camden, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. * A slow moving frontal boundary will move into a warm and very humid air mass by Friday afternoon. This will likely trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through much of Saturday. Storms are likely to be slow moving and produce torrential rain. A general 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast, but locally higher totals over 5 inches are possible. Combined with wet antecedent conditions, this could lead to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&