As per the World Economic Forum, eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on channels such as YouTube's gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018. The eSports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership, it is expected that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the market in the future.Scope of the Report
This report gives a detailed analysis of the ecosystem of the eSports industry. It contains a value chain analysis for the esports industry and forecasts the overall esports market, in terms of value, segmented based on revenue streams, and concerning key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).
Key Market Trends
Advertising to be the Largest Sources of eSports Revenue
- Revenue is generated from advertisements targeting esports viewers, including ads shown during live streams on online platforms, on video-on-demand content of esports matches, or esports TV.
- With the rising viewership on online platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, advertising is expected to generate more revenue during the forecast period. According to Streamlabs, Twitch and YouTube led the race with 1.13 million active streamers and 432,000 active streamers per quarter, respectively, in 2018. Thus, with the increasing number of streamers, advertising relevant content is expected to increase, which in return will help to generate revenue for the industry.
China Dominates the Market
- China is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the eSports market owing to the popularity of the esports among the youth and government support for the growth of the market.
- Tencent Holdings Limited, a significant player in the eSports industry, is headquartered in China and played an influential role in the increase of eSports in China by developing games like "Honor of Kings," which made revenue of USD 1.3 billion in its own right in 2018. Tencent Holdings Limited is planning for expanding tournaments for hugely popular games like "League of Legends" and "Honor of Kings in China which is going to attract global players and viewers.
- Additionally, in February 2019, Nike, Inc signed a four-year deal with the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) in China. Nike, Inc would supply every squad with sneakers, casual clothing, and professional jerseys. Nike-sponsored jerseys are expected to enhance the visibility of the LPL league globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Video Games
4.3.2 Growing Awareness about eSports
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Issues Such as Piracy, Laws and Regulations, and Concerns Relating to Fraud During Gaming Transactions
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 ESPORTS MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1 Esports Engagement by Country
5.2 Top 10 Games Played by eSports Fans
5.3 Top 10 Leagues, By Viewership, By Prize Money
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Revenue Model
6.2 Streaming Platform
6.3 Geography
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
Companies Mentioned
- Modern Times Group
- Activision Blizzard, Inc
- Electronic Arts Inc
- Riot Games, Inc. ( Tencent Holdings Ltd)
- Epic Games, Inc.
- Gfinity, PLC
- Faceit
- Capcom Co., Ltd.
- Valve Corporation
