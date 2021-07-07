NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The gaming market is poised to grow by USD 125.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the gaming market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of blockchain technology.
The gaming market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing emergence of cloud gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The gaming market covers the following areas:
Gaming Market Sizing
Gaming Market Forecast
Gaming Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
- CyberAgent Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetEase Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
Global VR Gaming Market - Global VR gaming market is segmented by type (hardware, software, and accessories), application (PCs, consoles, and mobile devices), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Gaming Headset Market - Global gaming headset market is segmented by technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- Mobile gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Console gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PC gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Device
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
