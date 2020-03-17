FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a worldwide authority in Perimeter Security and Hostile Vehicle Mitigation announced a major rebranding and the launch of its new website.
"As a market leader in perimeter security we have the privilege and experience of delivering innovative products and solutions to mission critical customers around the globe who are dedicated to protecting people, facilities, infrastructure and data in government, military and commercial sectors. The company's end-to-end offerings, less-than-lethal product innovations, turnkey capabilities and the overall value we deliver every day is what we are most proud of," said Brian Cooper, President & Chief Operating Officer.
"The rebranding of Global GRAB and its new website signifies our continuing commitment to investments in product development and value-added differentiation while ensuring every day the customer experience with Global GRAB is unmatched as we meet the ever increasing demands and requirements of mission critical customers worldwide," said Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development.
Award-Winning Innovation: In October of 2019, The Silicon Review recognized Global GRAB as one of the "Best 50 Companies to Watch." During 2019, Security Enterprise magazine designated Global GRAB as a "TOP Ten Security Physical Security Provider.
Proven Track Record: Global GRAB's Vehicle Barrier and Perimeter Security innovations have been proven and are relied upon at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agency facilities, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, professional league sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and Internationally.
Come visit us at www.grabglobal.com
For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at pbazzano@grabglobal.com