DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet Radio - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Internet Radio market worldwide will grow by a projected US $4.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.
Internet Radio, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 17.7% and reach a market size of US $6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Internet Radio market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 19.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $153.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $195.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Internet Radio segment will reach a market size of US $308.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Internet Radio market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 17.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $553.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Internet Radio market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
- Rising Smartphone Usage Fueling Growth of Internet Radio
- Worldwide Mobile Subscriber Base - Key Statistics
- Soaring Mobile Broadband Penetration Rates to Power Growth for Internet Radio on Mobile Platforms
- Increased Strain on 3G Networks Brings 4G Networks into the Spotlight
- Transition from 3G to 4G and 5G Networks: Revolutionizing the Mobile Communications Landscape
- Internet Radio Technology to Witness Widespread Deployment in Vehicles
- In-Vehicle Wi-Fi to Encourage In-Vehicle Internet Radio Adoption
- Will Analog Radio Shutdown be the Future, Aid Internet Radio?
- Home Audio Systems Cautiously Embracing Internet Radio
- Monetization of Internet Radio Services
- Internet Radio and Local Advertising
- Catalogs: The Heart of On-Demand Services
- Multi-Channel Distribution: Key to Long-Term Success
- Marketers Track Web Browsing Trends to Serve Ads
- Radio Broadcasters Need to Smarten Up to Increase Revenues through Internet
- Internet Radio: A Platform for Indie Artists
