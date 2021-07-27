NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Coupons market size is expected to grow by USD 3,316.58 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 64.23% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.
Mobile Coupons Market Analysis
Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Mobile Coupons research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.
The report provides insights on the following information:
- Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
- The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
- Supply chain margins and pricing models
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
Report Metrics
Details
Base year considered
2021
Forecast period
2021-2025
Forecast units
Value (USD Million)
Geographies covered
North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC
Leading Mobile Coupons suppliers
Vericast, Eagle Eye Solutions Group Plc, Quotient Technology Inc., INMAR Inc.
Top Pricing Models
Fixed-fee, retainer-based fee, and commission-based Pricing
This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Mobile Coupons Market requirements following questions:
- Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
- Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
- Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
- What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
Appendix
