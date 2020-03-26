DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Map Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile map market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 5.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report on the global mobile map market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices. In addition, increasing adoption of mobile map in industrial sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mobile map market 2020-2024 as well.
Market Segmentation
Application:
- Outdoor Mobile Map
- Indoor Mobile Map
End-user:
- Automotive Navigation
- Mobile And Internet
- Public Sector And Enterprise
Geographic Segmentation:
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Key trends for global mobile map market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies increasing adoption of mobile map in the industrial sector as the prime reasons driving the global mobile map market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global mobile map market 2020-2024.
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mobile map market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as:
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- HERE Global BV
- Microsoft Corp.
- NavInfo Co. Ltd.
- TomTom International BV
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khhhpi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716