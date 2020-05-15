DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online movie ticketing services market reached a value of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 24.4 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
Rapid urbanization and the increasing utilization of smart devices and personal computers across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been a shift in consumer preferences from conventionally available counter services to mobile- and web-based applications for booking movie tickets. Furthermore, online movie ticketing services serve as a more convenient, hassle-free and quicker alternative to the other conventional processes.
Service vendors are emphasizing on improving the overall consumer experience by offering attractive promotions and discounts to the consumers. Additionally, the growing penetration of broadband services and improving internet connectivity are creating a positive impact on the market growth.
Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers and the introduction of theatres with luxurious seats and high-definition screens, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AOL Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, BookMyShow Inc., Carnival Cinemas, Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Fandango Media LLC, INOX Leisure Limited, Kyazoonga, Moviefone Inc., Movietickets Inc., Mtime, One97 Communications Ltd., PVR Limited, VOX Cinemas, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global online movie ticketing services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the genre?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global online movie ticketing services market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Device
6.1 Desktop
6.2 Mobile Devices
7 Market Breakup by Genre
7.1 Drama Movies
7.2 Adventure Movies
7.3 Comedy Movies
7.4 Thriller, Suspense and Horror Movies
7.5 Action Movies
7.6 Other Genre
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Cinema
8.2 Entertainment Place
8.3 Shopping Malls
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
- AOL Inc.
- Atom Tickets LLC
- BookMyShow Inc.
- Carnival Cinemas
- Cinemark Holdings Inc.
- Cineplex Inc.
- Fandango Media LLC
- INOX Leisure Limited
- Kyazoonga
- Moviefone Inc.
- Movietickets Inc.
- Mtime
- One97 Communications Ltd.
- PVR Limited
- VOX Cinemas
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5shw8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716