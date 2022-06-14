Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies will reach $224 billion in 2027; up from $135 billion on 2021. About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone.

SVOD revenues will climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVOD revenues will increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027; up from 17 countries in 2021.

The US will command 45% of global revenues by 2027. We forecast that US revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.

This Report Includes:

  • An 82-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
  • An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2027) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

Key Topics Covered:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w8r2o

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ott-tv-and-video-market-report-2022-top-5-countries-will-command-65-of-global-ott-revenues-by-2027-301567441.html

