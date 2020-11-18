DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscription: Global Pay TV, OTT Forecasts and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This yearly subscription guarantees 25+ electronically delivered PDF and Excel-based reports each year. The publisher offers global coverage of 138 countries across seven regions and detailed pay-TV and OTT forecast updates.

Each country profile comes in three parts:

  • Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts, graphs and bullet points in a PDF document
  • Detailed excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025
  • Insight: Detailed analysis in a PDF document

Key Topics Covered:

Each PDF report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2025
  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2010-2025
  • Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2010-2025

Pay-TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2025
  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2010-2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2010-2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjtivp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.