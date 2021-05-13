Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts 15 million more pay TV subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take the global total to 1.02 billion. Between 2020 and 2026, 92 countries will add pay TV subscribers and 46 countries will lose subscribers.

China and India will together continue to provide just under half the world's pay TV subscribers. China will lose 10 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 as OTT platforms are more appealing than traditional pay TV. However, India will add 21 million pay TV subscribers. The US will be the biggest loser - down by 16 million subscribers.

IPTV will add 63 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take its total to 378 million. There will be 412 million cable TV subs (both analog and digital) by 2026, 46 million lower than the 458 million recorded in 2020. Satellite TV will lose 8 million subscribers to total 203 million. Pay DTT will grow by 6 million subs to reach 25 million. Many of the pay DTT subscribers will be in Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report covers 252 pages in two parts:

  • A 63-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
  • An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2026) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

