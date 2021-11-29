DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Social Casino Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global social casino market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and the growth surged in 2020 owing to the imposition of lockdown due to COVID-19 and causing closure of casinos.
Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would further propel with a poised growth rate. The growth of global advanced wound care market would be supported by the growth drivers such as escalation of smart devices and connections, upsurge in gaming & smartphones traffic, rising global population, increasing internet penetration etc. However, the growth of the global social casino market is being obstructed by various challenges such as government regulation, reliance on third parties, etc.
The report provides analysis of the global social casino, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by segment, by platform and by region. The report also provides detailed segment analysis and regional analysis of North America, Asia and Europe.
Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global social casino has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
Zynga Inc., Playtika Ltd., Scientific Games Corporation and Caesars Entertainment Corporation are some of the key operating players in the global social casino market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Escalation of Smart Devices and Connections
- Upsurge in Gaming and Smartphones Traffic
- Rising Global Population
- Growing Number of Social Media Users
- Increasing Internet Penetration
Challenges
- Government Regulations
- Reliance on Third Party
Market Trends
- Augment Reality (AR) Technology
- Electronic Sports
- Virtual Reality (VR) Technology
- Fifth-Generation Wireless (5G) Technology
- Cloud Gaming
Company Profiles
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation
- Playtika Ltd.
- Scientific Games Corporation
- Zynga Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cv88f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-social-casino-market-outlook-to-2025-upsurge-in-gaming-and-smartphones-traffic-301432815.html
SOURCE Research and Markets