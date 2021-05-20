Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SVOD subscriptions for 138 countries will increase by 591 million between 2020 and 2026 to reach 1,495 million - or up by 65%. The peak year was 2020 when 201 million subscriptions were added. The total will cross the 1 billion mark in 2021.

Gross subscriptions growth is faster than for SVOD subscribers [an SVOD subscriber pays for at least one SVOD subscription]. This means that the average SVOD subscriber will pay for 2.14 SVOD subscriptions by 2026 - up from 1.74 in 2020.

Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: "There will be 700 million SVOD subscribers by 2026; up by 35% from 518 million at end-2020. The 2026 total represents 39% of TV households, increasing from 30% in 2020."

The US will overtake China as the subscription leader in 2021. China and the US will together account for 48% of the global total by 2026; down from 59% in 2020. This indicates that other countries are growing faster. SVOD subscriptions in India will nearly triple between 2020 and 2026 to 155 million - representing 10% of the world's total.

Key Topics Covered:

This 300-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector for TV episodes and movies across 803 platforms in 138 countries.

The report comprises:

  • Executive Summary.
  • Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues forecasts by country (2010 to 2026) for the major platforms.
  • Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)
  • Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bc9ug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-svod-forecasts-report-2021-subscriptions-for-138-countries-will-increase-by-591-million-between-2020-and-2026-to-reach-1-495-million-up-by-65-301295961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.