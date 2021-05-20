DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SVOD subscriptions for 138 countries will increase by 591 million between 2020 and 2026 to reach 1,495 million - or up by 65%. The peak year was 2020 when 201 million subscriptions were added. The total will cross the 1 billion mark in 2021.
Gross subscriptions growth is faster than for SVOD subscribers [an SVOD subscriber pays for at least one SVOD subscription]. This means that the average SVOD subscriber will pay for 2.14 SVOD subscriptions by 2026 - up from 1.74 in 2020.
Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: "There will be 700 million SVOD subscribers by 2026; up by 35% from 518 million at end-2020. The 2026 total represents 39% of TV households, increasing from 30% in 2020."
The US will overtake China as the subscription leader in 2021. China and the US will together account for 48% of the global total by 2026; down from 59% in 2020. This indicates that other countries are growing faster. SVOD subscriptions in India will nearly triple between 2020 and 2026 to 155 million - representing 10% of the world's total.
Key Topics Covered:
This 300-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector for TV episodes and movies across 803 platforms in 138 countries.
The report comprises:
- Executive Summary.
- Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues forecasts by country (2010 to 2026) for the major platforms.
- Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK and USA)
- Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2026
