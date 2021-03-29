DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The global video surveillance and VSaaS market include hardware (i.e., cameras), software and services. Video surveillance software, video management software and video analytics are expected to be in high demand, as demand increases for Internet Protocol (IP)-based video surveillance systems.
The IP video surveillance market is in an evolutionary phase in developing countries, therefore promising significant potential. The implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is increasing the demand for video surveillance. AI provides video surveillance companies with the opportunity to exploit massive investments in surveillance networks around the world and re-define how modern surveillance technologies are built and used, in order to increase safety and security at the monitored sites.
IP surveillance systems have more flexibility and scalability than closed-circuit television (CCTV) and conventional surveillance systems. Analog systems are expandable only to a specific limit. For example, only a limited number of cameras can be added to the existing infrastructure. However, the use of IP surveillance systems is growing for users willing to focus on multilevel or multisite business expansions.
For this reason, organizations are expected to prefer IP surveillance systems over analog systems. IP surveillance systems are configured with advanced technology such as video motion detection, frame rate control, automatic brightness control, internal storage memory and remote-zoom features.
Report Includes:
- 65 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An overview of the global video surveillance and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Discussion on future of video surveillance and growth of wireless CCTV cameras and information on new GDPR guidelines on CCTV surveillance
- Impact of COVID-19 on video surveillance and video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market
- Market share analysis of major players in the industry, and discussion of those companies in light of technological strengths and weakness, and innovative marketing practices
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Avigilon Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Envysion Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Panasonic Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- History of Video Surveillance
- Future of Video Surveillance
- Automation in Video Surveillance
- Cloud-Managed Surveillance Systems
- Growing Use of Wireless CCTV Cameras
- Impact of COVID-19
- Industry Structure
- New Entrants
- Customer Demand
- Suppliers in Command
- Constantly Changing Technologies
- Value Chain Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Monitoring of Public Areas by Governments
- Organizations and Employers Monitoring Areas of the Workplace
- Private Citizens Using Surveillance Equipment
- New GDPR Guidelines on CCTV Surveillance
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Drivers of Video Surveillance Systems
- Growing Security Concerns
- Increasing Need for Monitoring
- Advent of Highly Sophisticated Cameras
- Market Drivers of VSaaS
- Reducing IT Costs
- Growth of Cloud-Managed Systems
- Video Analytics and Sophisticated Technology
- Market Restraints of Video Surveillance Systems
- Cybersecurity Issues
- Privacy Issues
- Market Restraints of VSaaS
- Cost of Cloud Service for Small Businesses
- Bandwidth Requirements
Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Type of System
- Introduction
- Analog Video Surveillance Systems and VSaaS
- Advantages of Analog Surveillance Systems
- Disadvantages of Analog Surveillance Systems
- Components of CCTV Analog Video Surveillance Systems
- Hybrid Analog CCTV Systems
- IP-Based Video Surveillance Systems
- Benefits of IP Networks
- Comparison of Analog and IP-Based Video Surveillance Systems
Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Solution
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Cameras
- Recorders and Storage
- Encoders
- Monitors
- Video Surveillance and VSaaS Software
- Video Analytics
- Video Management Systems
- Video Surveillance Services
- Hosted Services
- Managed Services
- Hybrid Services
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Application
- Introduction
- Residential
- Retail
- Benefits of Video Surveillance Systems in Retail
- Business Organizations
- Transportation
- Benefits of Public Transit Surveillance
- Hospitality
- Government Buildings
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Concerns in Modern Healthcare Sector
- Stadiums
Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- ADT Inc.
- Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.
- Avigilon Corp.
- Bosch Security And Safety Systems
- Canon Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Controlbynet
- Envysion Inc.
- Flir Systems Inc.
- Genetec Inc.
- Geovision
- Hikvision
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Intransa Inc.
- March Networks Corp.
- Mirasys Ltd.
- Mobotix Ag
- Objectvideo Labs
- Panasonic Corp.
- Salient Systems
- Stanley Black And Decker
- Verint Systems Inc.
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.
