NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a time when youth around the world are facing an uncertain post-Covid future, Creative Visions, in association with Planet Classroom Network, is launching SHINE, an innovative multimedia project to encourage young people to use their creativity and STEM-based innovations to shine a bright light on solutions that will create a more positive future for all.
"We hope that young people will feel the power of creative connection through SHINE," explained Pat Chandler, Creative Visions CEO. The expressions of global youth, ages 13 to 25, will be featured in a gallery on Creative Visions' Rock Your World and the Planet Classroom Network sites.
"We are excited to participate in this first of its kind initiative with the world's youth driving the ideas and storytelling. Our world is more polarized than ever. We need more stories that have an international demographic - stories that help us appreciate our diversity and shine a light on the art of being human; our ability to forgive, to show empathy, compassion and tolerance for all peoples," said C. M. Rubin, Co-founder, Planet Classroom Network.
SHINE launched on May 16th to coincide with UNESCO's International Day of Living Together in Peace, and concludes on August 15th, 2021.
Media Contact Information:
David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com
About The Planet Classroom Network
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from all over the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience at a time when art and learning institutions everywhere are not accessible. Curators and content contributors include Global Nomads, Global Oneness, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Commffest, KIDS FIRST!, Dream a Dream Foundation, OddWorld Inhabitants, Psyon Games, Challenge 59, LXL Ideas, Alliance for Young Artists & Writers/Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Creative Visions Foundation, Battery Dance, SIMA Classroom, Young Voices for the Planet, Bard Conservatory, Taking It Global, Materials for the Arts, Book Creator, XTalks, NFFTY, Young People's Chorus of New York City, The International Forum for the Literature and Culture of Peace, Ryan Wong Classroom, The Global Search for Education, Voice America, Rocketium and Brandartica. Young people from around the world played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
Media Contact
David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, david@cmrubinworld.com
SOURCE Planet Classroom Network