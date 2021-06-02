SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, is now accepting nominations and entries for the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards from privately owned businesses all over the world. Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.
Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving. Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.
To be eligible to participate a business must be a privately owned company that's operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world.
Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constrains of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for biggest pain points customers experience.
Some of the industries in which winners will be selected include Advertising, Branding, Marketing, PR; Aerospace & Defense; Apparel, Beauty, Fashion, & Accessories; Artificial Intelligence; Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics; Banking; Business Products and Services; Chemicals; Cloud Computing, Digital, SaaS, & Internet; Conglomerates; Consumer Products and Services; Diversified Services; Education and Training; Electronics; Energy & Utilities; Engineering and Technology; Environmental Products and Services; Export & Import; Fashion, Beauty, Apparel & Accessories; Financial Services; Food & Beverage; Government Services; Healthcare Products & Services; Hospitality, Travel, Recreation, and Leisure; Human Resources; Industrial Goods; Information Technology Cloud/SaaS; Information Technology Hardware; Information Technology Services; Information Technology Software; Insurance; Internet and New Media; Legal; Manufacturing; Media, Social Media, & Entertainment; Metals, Mining, and Material; Non-Profit or Government; Pharmaceuticals and Biotech; Professional Services, & Consulting; Real Estate and Construction; Retail; Security Cloud/SaaS; Security Hardware; Security Services; Security Software; Telecommunications; and Wholesale & Distribution.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
