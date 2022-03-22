MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hell? Oh, No! God, Church!: When people tell God, 'No, I will not go to church,' this is what God hears. So what are you telling God?": a potent reminder of the value of nurturing one's spiritual self. "Hell? Oh, No! God, Church!: When people tell God, 'No, I will not go to church,' this is what God hears. So what are you telling God?" is the creation of published author Gloria Smith, a loving mother and native of New York.
Smith shares, "I wrote this book because I love God. Even when I did not know God, I knew I was being watched over. I had a hard upbringing, yet a loving mother, loving sister, and brother, twelve in all. One day, this pastor showed up with a limousine, and he and his wife had church on the Sabbath day, Saturday really. He asked my mother if we could attend. She agreed, and that was where I really realized that there is a God. We had gone to one church prior, but my mother said that we were too young then to realize it there. That was at Pastor Haynes's. My book says that you go through a lot of everything, but God is always there. I found my life with ups and downs all the way, but it was rewarding. That is because God is real, and He had to stabilize life for me—ups, downs, twisted, good, straight, upset, whatever. He made it work. So my reason is to believe in the only one real God when all else fails. Then God will reassure you He is God. He is real. Things in life happen, but He is the only one with the solution to every problem. Life is real. Life is not a quick fix, and life is God-given. So I trust God to fix everything in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Smith's new book will inspire readers to value the importance of a healthy church life.
Smith shares in hopes of spreading awareness about the need to nurture a strong relationship with God for new and established believers.
Consumers can purchase "Hell? Oh, No! God, Church!: When people tell God, 'No, I will not go to church,' this is what God hears. So what are you telling God?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
