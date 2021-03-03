TUSTIN, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GMR Transcription has launched a new and improved dashboard for their clients. This new dashboard has an easy-to-use interface, simplifying the way clients upload their audio, video, and text files.
With this new dashboard, clients can seamlessly access several features of GMR Transcription's user interface. These include viewing and editing their profiles, downloading their order and payment histories, simplified order submission and payment, and much more. This new dashboard facilitates the process of uploading audio, video, and text files for the clients. It also enables clients to apply the same order details to multiple files.
GMR Transcription's new and easy-to-use interface offers several benefits to its clients. These include easily pasting web links, quickly viewing the current file statuses and delivery dates, and more. It also enables the clients to edit their order details effortlessly and apply the same to multiple documents. Clients are able to view and download their payment, order history, and receipts with ease.
Beth Worthy, President at GMR Transcription Services, said, "This is a part of our team's continuous efforts to improve our client experience. This dashboard will make it easier than ever for clients to upload their files, submit web links, download their transcripts, and make payments." She further added, "Our team has always been committed to providing our clients with reliable, accurate, and timely transcription and translation services, and this new move is to strengthen the same."
