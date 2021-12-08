ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Go Connect is pleased to announce that our GoTravel App has been named the Best Travel Mobile App and Best Internet Service Provider Mobile App in the prestigious Web Marketing Association's 2021 Mobile/Web Awards.
These awards highlight Go Connect's market leadership for ease of use and customer experience with our smart cellular hotspot and smart travel router products. Go Connect's approach is unique, focusing on the customer's travel experience and the specific needs of today's digital nomads. Our products make it easy for travelers who regularly move between locations and desire secure and reliable WiFi.
About The GoTravel App
The GoTravel Mobile App is key to our approach to improving the travel WiFi market. It allows our users to manage their Go Connect devices easily. The app focuses on key areas related to travel often overlooked by other products: getting connected quickly, ensuring security and providing insights into the reliability of the internet connection on the go.
The GoTravel App is designed to be easy to use, with no or limited technical expertise necessary. It allows users to easily use a variety of ways to get connected to the internet on the go. It also makes it easy to connect nearly any WiFi enabled device on the go including streaming devices, smart speakers, or smart assistants which is often cumbersome with other travel wifi solutions.
The Go Connect GoTravel App is available for iOS and Android devices. It is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Go Connect GoTravel App is designed to pair exclusively with a Go Connect smart travel WiFi device.
Award Criteria
Mobile/Web Award entries compete head-to-head with entries in their category. They are judged on creativity, impact, design, content, interactivity, ease of use and the overall use of the mobile app medium.
Judges are experienced professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in mobile development, design and marketing and the objectivity to score entries according to a predefined set of criteria
About the MobileWebAwards
The Web Marketing Association's annual MobileWebAwards are based upon the success of its long running international WebAward Competition for Website Development and the Internet Advertising Competition. All Web Marketing Association award programs recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective mobile applications and websites on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their efforts by a professional judging panel.
About Go Connect
Go Connect was founded in the Atlanta area to focus on bringing easy to use, reliable and secure Internet to travelers. Founded by travelers who have first-hand experience of the challenges and limitation of travel WiFi, Go Connect set out to be different by centering the experience around the customer rather than the technology. Go Connect Travel WiFi products are available now through the Go Connect website.
Go Connect is led by a team of people with plentiful business, user experience and technology experience. In addition, Go Connect is backed by seed funding lead by REC Group and Homefield Equity.
