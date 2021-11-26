  • By Gochengdu

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At present, in the "City Surrounded by Snowy Mountains" selection activity organized by "Geographic Commune", Chengdu, China ranks first in the world with a comprehensive score. GoChengdu specially launched this video to introduce Chengdu, a city lying at the foot of dozens of snow-capped mountains.

In the video, through a large number of realistic shots of cities and snowy mountains, GoChengdu fully demonstrated this city, home to over 20 million, where snow-crowned mountains with an altitude of over 5,000 meters above sea level can be observed, and interviewed a local photographer to start a journey of this magnificent "City of Snowy Mountains".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHffqYbX8X4

