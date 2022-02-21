ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famed country music songwriter, Rock Killough, releases his first book, Rock Killough's Front Porch Stories, inviting readers to tour his life, his unique thoughts, and the beautiful views from the solitude of his front porch. While serving in the U.S. Army, Rock honed his unique songwriting skills, crafting music for some of country music's legends, including The Oak Ridge Boys, Sammy Kershaw, Randy Travis, Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams, Jr., Merle Haggard, Latimore, Jerry Jeff Walker, 4 Runner, Hank Snow, David Fizzell, Larry Cordle, and Coon Elder Band.
"I always loved getting a new song from Rock Killough," stated Duane Allen, a member of The Oak Ridge Boys. "To hear Rock sing the songs he wrote is like having a direct connection to his soul. His writing and reading of short stories is just an extension of this very gifted artist. The soul of Rock is pure GOLD."
Rock is a protégé of legendary songwriter Hank Cochran ("Make The World Go Away"; "I Fall To Pieces"). In 1976, he found himself in Nashville and signed to one the largest publishing houses in country music, where he wrote some of country music's favorites, including "Take Jesus as Your Lawyer," "Where Can I Surrender," "Still Loving You," and "The House at the End of the Road."
"Our publishing company is honored to work with Rock on his first of many books," stated Olivia (Landes) Truong, Co-founder and CEO of God Manifest Publishing. "Rock's music has literally inspired generations of musicians and songwriters, from all genres, and my team feels extremely blessed to add him to our growing list of talented authors and exciting titles."
Rock Killough's Front Porch Stories is currently available on Amazon.com in paperback and eBook (Kindle). Releases of the hardback and audio versions will be released later this year.
About Rock Killough
Rock Killough is from a small rural community in Alabama. His love of music started at age eight when he began playing guitar. By the time he graduated high school, Rock knew the road down which his future would lead, songwriting. Rock's historic career includes songs on two gold albums by The Oak Ridge Boys, gold and platinum albums by Hank Williams, Jr. and Sammy Kershaw, singles by Randy Travis and Brenda Lee and a song on Hank Williams, Jr.'s infamous Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound album, as well as cuts by Waylon Jennings, Mickey Newbury, Carole King, Jerry Jeff Walker, Johnny Rodriguez, Jerry Reed, and numerous others. Rock also appeared on the first "Austin City Limits" Songwriter's Special. As a musician, Rock has opened concerts for Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Townes Van Zandt, to name a few.
About God Manifest Publishing
God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind the scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. http://www.godmanifestpublishing.com
Media Contact
Olivia Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 281-305-8850, publishers@godmanifestpublishing.com
Jonnathan Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 281-798-8261, publishers@godmanifestpublishing.com
SOURCE God Manifest Publishing