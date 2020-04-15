SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that over 30 brands, including American Express, Nextdoor, PayPal, Salesforce, and Slack, have joined the company's growing #OpenWeStand movement. These companies are contributing resources, tools and insights to help sustain entrepreneurs and the small and microbusinesses they operate during this challenging time.
Brands joining #OpenWeStand include: Acronis, American Express, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Avetta, BrandCrowd, Brex, ChowNow, Digital Air Strike, Evite, Gift Up!, GoFundMe, Hello Alice, Inc. Media, Kabbage, Keap, Keysight Technologies, Moneypenny, Next Insurance, Next Street, Nextdoor, PayPal, Rocket Lawyer, Ruby, Salesforce, Seed Spot, ServiceTitan, Shaw Academy, Slack, SurveyMonkey, and Zenefits.
"We're all in uncharted territory and standing together is how we'll emerge stronger," said Brad Armstrong, Vice President Business Development & Corporate Development, Slack. "Together with GoDaddy, we're proud to do our part in helping small businesses stay connected and productive no matter where they're working from."
The #OpenWeStand website has become a communal gathering place for entrepreneurs to learn, ask questions, lend advice, and utilize resources available to them. #OpenWeStand partners are pledging to support small businesses by contributing resources (including how-to articles and videos, webinars and virtual consultations), and discounted product/service offerings, and other relief to help them navigate the crisis.
As part of #OpenWeStand, GoDaddy has signed a corporate pledge in support of small businesses, including funneling its purchasing power to small businesses whenever possible and committing to no company layoffs for at least 90 days as the nation endures this turbulent time. Giving GoDaddy employees job security will enable them to continue to help customers while feeling safe.
"The needs and dreams of everyday entrepreneurs are at the very heart of everything we do as a company," said GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard. "We have a duty to provide entrepreneurs with access to the resources and community spirit they crucially need today. We've been encouraged by the initial response to #OpenWeStand and are excited to continue to grow this movement in the weeks and months ahead."
#OpenWeStand was created to help entrepreneurs such as Patti Curtis, owner of Fogue Studios, an open studio/art gallery for older artists in her community in Seattle, WA. When Ms. Curtis was forced to close Fogue Studios' doors following the shelter in place order, she quickly expanded her website to make artwork that was previously only available in her gallery available for sale online. She even set up a YouTube channel that includes video tours and interviews with artists to bring her customers close to the experience they would have previously had visiting her gallery in-person.
"The past several weeks have put my creativity, flexibility and resiliency to the test," said Ms. Curtis. "I'm proud of how I've been able to quickly evolve my studio and am looking forward to connecting with other entrepreneurs to share lessons learned as others seek to adapt their businesses in response to our current crisis."
To learn more about how to contribute to the #OpenWeStand movement or join the community please visit: https://www.openwestand.org/.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.
Source: GoDaddy Inc.