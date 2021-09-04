OAK PARK, Mich., Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tiembu seeks to communicate God's universal love to His people through Letters to My Divine Loves ($10.99, paperback, 9781662824883; $4.99, e-book, 9781662824890).
Tiembu experienced a life-changing metamorphosis in her life when she let God's love rule in her heart. She saw her interactions with others in an entirely new light and found herself healthier not only spiritually, but also mentally, emotionally and physically. In this volume, Tiembu hopes to pass this message of love on to a society that desperately needs it.
"Although I did not feel capable the Holy Spirit inspired me to write this book. With the social climate of today, I believe so many people are acting out of a lack of LOVE and understanding of LOVE," said Tiembu.
Tiembu studied Business at Central Michigan University before working in the business sector for 40 years. Now a mother and grandmother, she strives to exalt God to the extent that she becomes obscure.
