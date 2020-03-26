SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Club San Francisco, and VRClubz join forces together during the California mandatory quarantine to promote people staying home for national health and safety. With nightlife at a standstill and so many establishments being forced to shut down around the country, a Gentlemen's club would be an unlikely place to turn to for support in flatten the curve efforts. However, The Gold Club San Francisco, one of the TOP Gentlemen's clubs in the World and VRClubz.com, is lending its hand in helping encourage people who want to go out and party to STAY HOME!
The Gold Club San Francisco, like many bars and clubs around the country, are forced to shut their doors. As their competitors close up shop and revenues cease. The Gold Club's virtual business model doubles sales overnight. The Gold Club SF always staying ahead of the curve built a virtual reality doppelganger of their club that customers around the world can enjoy. So right now, the virtual club is busier than it has ever been. However, instead of capitalizing on that traffic and increase in revenue, the Gold Club SF and VRClubz.com decided to keep their virtual doors open for FREE waiving all entrance fees. Also, donating with their partners 1,000,000 dollars in digital currencies that can be spent at their club!
"The Gold Club SF VR is a truly unique gaming experience," said VRClubz.com Creative Director Daniel DiLallo. "By combining film with game technology, we have created a powerful new form of entertainment that takes advantage of both worlds."
Gold Club SF VR is an immersive interactive experience that simulates the real thing. The game features real dancers from the Gold Club SF, as well as several famed adult film stars such as Christy Mack, Alexis Monroe, and Kendra Lust. Players can take a front-row seat to stage dances or enjoy champagne room private shows which offer single, double, or triple girl action. Tipping the stage girls causes them to remove articles of clothing, while the club's resident DJ plays tracks by highly anticipated up and coming music artists.
The special: Take some time for yourself and escape for just a while with full VIP status compliments of The Gold Club San Francisco VR. Explore what VRclubz has to offer in VR or PC (VR is way cooler). Gold Club San Francisco is also giving away VR headsets (customers just pay shipping and handling). Download the app at https://www.vrclubz.com/games or check out the library of Virtual Reality Dream Dances at vrclubz.com/videos
GOTO VRclubz.com Use Login springbreak@vrclubz.com Password -free
"Gold Club San Francisco is a world-renowned gentlemen's club that has been a top destination in San Francisco for decades," said Craig Bordeau, General Manager of Gold Club San Francisco. "With virtual reality, we recognized a golden opportunity to deliver our highly-rated entertainment experience to the comfort of your living room."
VRClubz.com is comprised of award-winning game designers who have worked on blockbuster games such as Transformers, Guitar Hero, and Spiderman. The creative director, Daniel DiLallo, is a former Activision game developer who has quickly established himself as an industry pioneer in virtual reality. DiLallo is an authority in the VR space, having directed a wide range of projects with top entertainment brands and various business ventures.
You can find information about the launch of Gold Club SF VR here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-club-san-francisco-enters-virtual-reality-with-ground-breaking-gaming-experience-300414688.html
About the Gold Club
The Gold Club is located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, close to the Financial District and Union Square, and just one half block from the Moscone Convention Center. Featuring over 200 of the most beautiful exotic entertainers, a fine dining restaurant, five fully stocked bars, and four-star service in a warm and welcoming environment, the Gold Club is San Francisco's premier adult entertainment destination.
For further media inquiries, please reach out to Axel Sang, Gold Club SF, 415-488-6559 or via email at 236710@email4pr.com.