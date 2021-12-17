LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, a top precious metals provider, has been named one of the top 25 fastest-growing private companies in the greater Los Angeles area by the Los Angeles Business Journal. For 2021, Goldco was ranked the 22nd fastest-growing private company in this year's award program. This is the 25th year that the Los Angeles Business Journal has published a list of the private companies that are exhibiting the highest revenue growth in the Los Angeles area.

In addition, Goldco's Vice President and General Counsel Jennifer Levin Stearns was recognized as In-House Counsel of the Year in the Fastest-Growing Private Company category.

"I am extremely proud of the past year's accomplishments by the Goldco team and to be part of this outstanding community of Los Angeles businesses," said Goldco Founder Trevor Gerszt.

The recognition of this year's award comes on the heels of Goldco's selection by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company in Los Angeles. It offers customers who are interested in diversifying their retirement portfolios the chance to purchase precious metals. For more information, visit https://goldco.com

Media Contact

Kristal Bogle, Goldco, +1 3106174953, kristal.bogle@goldco.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Goldco

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.