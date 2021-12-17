LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, a top precious metals provider, has been named one of the top 25 fastest-growing private companies in the greater Los Angeles area by the Los Angeles Business Journal. For 2021, Goldco was ranked the 22nd fastest-growing private company in this year's award program. This is the 25th year that the Los Angeles Business Journal has published a list of the private companies that are exhibiting the highest revenue growth in the Los Angeles area.
In addition, Goldco's Vice President and General Counsel Jennifer Levin Stearns was recognized as In-House Counsel of the Year in the Fastest-Growing Private Company category.
"I am extremely proud of the past year's accomplishments by the Goldco team and to be part of this outstanding community of Los Angeles businesses," said Goldco Founder Trevor Gerszt.
The recognition of this year's award comes on the heels of Goldco's selection by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.
